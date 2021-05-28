ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Canada's National Bank beats profit forecasts with lower provisions, lending growth

Reuters 28 May 2021

National Bank of Canada beat analysts' second-quarter profit estimates on Friday, driven by higher earnings in its personal and commercial business and a large drop in funds set aside to cover potential loan losses.

National Bank became the fifth Canadian bank to beat expectations for earnings in the quarter through April, with all the lenders releasing provisions on performing loans on improving economic expectations, and healthy capital markets and wealth management units.

The smallest of Canada's six big banks took provisions on credit losses of C$5 million ($4.1 million), versus analysts' estimates of C$81 million. This included the release of C$62 million previously set aside for performing loans that could have soured.

Shares in National Bank fell 2.9% to C$94.19, after earlier touching a record high, while the Toronto benchmark rose 0.4%.

National Bank saw increases of 7% in personal loans and 5% in commercial lending, and profits rose at its wealth management and US specialty finance and international businesses.

But earnings excluding the impact of provisions and taxes in its financial markets unit fell 10% from the year-ago period.

National Bank's net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.25 a share in the three months through April, compared with C$1.01 a share a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$2 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Separately, smaller lender Canadian Western Bank posted adjusted earnings per share of 84 Canadian cents a share, versus expectations of 75 cents on higher net interest margins and loan growth, while making fewer provisions than expected.

Canadian Western's shares fell 2.9%..

