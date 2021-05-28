Juventus replace manager Pilro with Allegri after just one season

Juventus have sacked Andrea Pirlo as manager after just one season and replace him with Massimiliano Allegri, the former manager.

The move came on the backdrop of a disappointing season in which they ended up fourth in Serie A and were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16.

Under Allegri’s charge from 2014-19, Juventus won five successive league titles, and reached the final of the Champions League twice. Allegri has not taken the charge since.

After sacking of Pirlo, Allegri has agreed to return on the post and will sign a contract on Thursday.

Pirlo, who joined the club last year, has departed only after one season. It was his first chance at management after sacking Maurizio Sarri.

Pirlo represented Juventus in 164 games between 2011 and 2015 and won four Serie A titles in Turin before joining from AC Milan, where he spent most of his career and won two Champions League and two league titles.

He also donned Italy jersey in 116 games and helped them to win the 2006 World Cup, before retiring in 2017.

A statement from the Juventus thanked Pirlo for his 'courage, passion, and dedication,' and woved to 'restart and rebuild with Allegri.'

"Now we are ready to begin again with Allegri, to build our future together with his enormous professionalism, his moral strength, with the brilliant ideas of a coach capable of shuffling the cards, both on and off the pitch," said a Juventus statement.