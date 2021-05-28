Russia's idle oil refining capacity revised up by 12pc in June

MOSCOW: Russia's expected offline oil refining capacity in June has been revised up by 12% from the previous plan to 3.161 million tonnes, according to Refinitiv Eikon data and Reuters calculations.

Russia's Volgograd refinery, owned by oil company Lukoil , plans to shut its 9.11 tonne-per-day capacity CDU-5 unit for maintenance from June 1 until December 31, according to Refinitiv data.

Rosneft's Ufa refinery has also shut its 5.71 tonne-per-day capacity CDU-1 unit from May 25 to June 5, the data showed.

Offline capacity was revised up 0.5% in May from the previous plan to 3.854 million tonnes.