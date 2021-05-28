Markets
Russia's idle oil refining capacity revised up by 12pc in June
- Russia's Volgograd refinery, owned by oil company Lukoil , plans to shut its 9.11 tonne-per-day capacity CDU-5 unit for maintenance from June 1 until December 31, according to Refinitiv data.
28 May 2021
MOSCOW: Russia's expected offline oil refining capacity in June has been revised up by 12% from the previous plan to 3.161 million tonnes, according to Refinitiv Eikon data and Reuters calculations.
Russia's Volgograd refinery, owned by oil company Lukoil , plans to shut its 9.11 tonne-per-day capacity CDU-5 unit for maintenance from June 1 until December 31, according to Refinitiv data.
Rosneft's Ufa refinery has also shut its 5.71 tonne-per-day capacity CDU-1 unit from May 25 to June 5, the data showed.
Offline capacity was revised up 0.5% in May from the previous plan to 3.854 million tonnes.
Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for ages 30, above from May 29
Russia's idle oil refining capacity revised up by 12pc in June
SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 7%
Pakistan restored balance of power in region on May 28, 1998: DG ISPR
Pakistan welcomes UNHRC’s decision to investigate human rights violations by Israel
Qureshi leaves for Iraq on three-day visit
IMF supportive of govt’s approach to food inflation?
Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance
Two Pakistani peacekeepers among 129 honoured with UN medals posthumously
Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir
Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff
Former FBR chief Shabbar makes budget proposals
Read more stories
Comments