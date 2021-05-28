ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Romania aims to sell domestic debt worth 5.13bn lei in June

  • The ministry sold a less than planned 2.95 billion lei worth of debt in May, as an above-target annual inflation forecast put pressure on yields and three of eight tenders failed.
Reuters 28 May 2021

BUCHAREST: Romania's finance ministry aims to sell domestic treasury bonds and bills worth 5.13 billion lei ($1.27 billion) in June, including 525 million lei at non-competitive tenders, it said on Friday.

The ministry sold a less than planned 2.95 billion lei worth of debt in May, as an above-target annual inflation forecast put pressure on yields and three of eight tenders failed.

In June, it has scheduled seven bonds tenders with residual maturities ranging from 3.5 to 14.9 years and two auctions for seven-month and one-year treasury bills.

So far this year, Romania has sold 24.75 billion lei and 1.48 billion euros worth of domestic bonds and 3.5 billion euros of 2033 and 2041 Eurobonds.

