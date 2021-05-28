Qureshi leaves for Iraq on three-day visit

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left on Friday for Iraq on a three-day official visit on the invitation of Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein.

In a press release, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the FM's visit comes in the backdrop of a number of ministerial-level visits from both sides, 'which signify the importance accorded by both countries to augmenting bilateral relationship for mutual benefit'.

During his meeting with the Iraqi FM, Qureshi will review cooperation between the two countries in multilateral organizations, in particular the United Nations, its subsidiary organizations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. "He will also exchange views on problems concerning Muslim Ummah, as well as global and regional issues of mutual interest," FO said.

The statement further said that during his meeting with the Iraqi leadership and senior Iraqi ministers, Qureshi will discuss bilateral matters including the issues pertaining to the management and well-being of thousands of Pakistani zaireen visiting sacred sites in Iraq every year.

Both countries benefit from shared understanding and similarity of views on a number of regional and global issues and continue to collaborate closely to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, the press release stated.

"In addition to growing bilateral political and defense ties, the two countries recently signed an agreement on cooperation between their Foreign Service Academies (April 2021)," FO added.