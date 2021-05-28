ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,205 Increased By ▲ 414.65 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,330 Increased By ▲ 192.49 (1.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Pakistan

Qureshi leaves for Iraq on three-day visit

  • He will discuss issues related to management and well-being of thousands of Pakistani zaireen visiting sacred sites in Iraq every year
  • FO said Qureshi will review cooperation between the two countries in multilateral organizations
Aisha Mahmood 28 May 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left on Friday for Iraq on a three-day official visit on the invitation of Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein.

In a press release, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the FM's visit comes in the backdrop of a number of ministerial-level visits from both sides, 'which signify the importance accorded by both countries to augmenting bilateral relationship for mutual benefit'.

During his meeting with the Iraqi FM, Qureshi will review cooperation between the two countries in multilateral organizations, in particular the United Nations, its subsidiary organizations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. "He will also exchange views on problems concerning Muslim Ummah, as well as global and regional issues of mutual interest," FO said.

The statement further said that during his meeting with the Iraqi leadership and senior Iraqi ministers, Qureshi will discuss bilateral matters including the issues pertaining to the management and well-being of thousands of Pakistani zaireen visiting sacred sites in Iraq every year.

Both countries benefit from shared understanding and similarity of views on a number of regional and global issues and continue to collaborate closely to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, the press release stated.

"In addition to growing bilateral political and defense ties, the two countries recently signed an agreement on cooperation between their Foreign Service Academies (April 2021)," FO added.

