ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.06%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.19%)
AVN 81.95 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.07%)
BOP 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
DGKC 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
EPCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.3%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
FFL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.86%)
HASCOL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.42%)
HUBC 77.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
JSCL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (6.19%)
PRL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.16%)
PTC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
SNGP 46.15 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (6.09%)
TRG 178.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.56%)
UNITY 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.8%)
WTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-7.55%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 50.12 (0.99%)
BR30 26,773 Increased By ▲ 296.49 (1.12%)
KSE100 47,180 Increased By ▲ 389.24 (0.83%)
KSE30 19,335 Increased By ▲ 198 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Moody's flags Big Oil's rising risk from climate battle

  • "These actions represent a substantial shift in the landscape for oil companies, which had previously prevailed in courts, and largely fend off significant shareholder votes, on climate related matters," Moody's said.
Reuters 28 May 2021

LONDON: Rating agency Moody's said on Friday that the credit risk of major oil producers has increased with recent events including Royal Dutch Shell losing a Dutch climate lawsuit this week and Exxon losing a battle with shareholders.

Chevron also lost a vote to shareholders demanding it cut emissions further.

"These actions represent a substantial shift in the landscape for oil companies, which had previously prevailed in courts, and largely fend off significant shareholder votes, on climate related matters," Moody's said.

Moody's said it considered Exxon losing board members to an activist hedge fund over its energy transition strategy the most important development because it "likely presages similar results in future board elections at other US oil companies."

"The increasing potential for ever more stringent investor climate- and emissions-related investment thresholds are likely to lead to higher capital costs and diminished access to capital for oil companies that do not keep pace with investors' expectations for transitioning to a low carbon business model."

moody Rating agency Dutch climate lawsuit

Moody's flags Big Oil's rising risk from climate battle

Pakistan restored balance of power in region on May 28, 1998: DG ISPR

IMF supportive of govt’s approach to food inflation?

Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance

Two Pakistani peacekeepers among 129 honoured with UN medals posthumously

Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir

Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff

Former FBR chief Shabbar makes budget proposals

CDWP approves 13 projects worth Rs38bn

CPEC to generate massive job opportunities: Umar

Top China, US trade officials hold ‘candid’ first talks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters