ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.3%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.88%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
BYCO 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
DGKC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.61%)
EPCL 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.82%)
HASCOL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.42%)
HUBC 77.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
JSCL 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 39.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 4.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
PAEL 32.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 9.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (5.16%)
PRL 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PTC 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
SNGP 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.82%)
TRG 177.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.84%)
UNITY 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.46%)
WTL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.29%)
BR100 5,120 Increased By ▲ 44.51 (0.88%)
BR30 26,708 Increased By ▲ 230.63 (0.87%)
KSE100 47,144 Increased By ▲ 353.69 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,324 Increased By ▲ 186.03 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Sri Lanka win toss, bat in third Bangladesh ODI

  • Bangladesh lead the three-match series 2-0 and are looking for their first ever series sweep against Sri Lanka.
AFP Updated 28 May 2021

DHAKA: Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera won the toss and elected to bat first in the third one-day international against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 2-0 and are looking for their first ever series sweep against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka handed ODI debuts to Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne and Binura Fernando and also brought in Niroshan Dickwella.

Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara and Dasun Shanaka, who played the opening two matches, have been left out.

Bangladesh dropped Liton Das and Mohammad Saifuddin and replaced them with Mohammad Naim and Taskin Ahmed.

Teams

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhanajaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera

Umpires: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed

TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

