Sri Lanka win toss, bat in third Bangladesh ODI

DHAKA: Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera won the toss and elected to bat first in the third one-day international against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 2-0 and are looking for their first ever series sweep against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka handed ODI debuts to Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne and Binura Fernando and also brought in Niroshan Dickwella.

Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara and Dasun Shanaka, who played the opening two matches, have been left out.

Bangladesh dropped Liton Das and Mohammad Saifuddin and replaced them with Mohammad Naim and Taskin Ahmed.

Teams

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhanajaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera

Umpires: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed

TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)