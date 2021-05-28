US oil may test resistance at $67.57

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $67.57 per barrel, a break above could lead to a gain to $68.99.

The contract is riding on a wave C, which was disrupted by a resistance at $66.42.

The correction triggered by this resistance is so shallow that it confirms the fierce character of the wave C.

This wave is highly likely to extend to $71.28. A realistic target will be $68.99, which will be confirmed when oil rises to $67.80, as such a rise could signal a valid break above $67.57.

On the daily chart, oil has finally broken a resistance zone of $65.65 to $66.60.

The break opens the way towards $71.93. A bullish triangle suggests a higher target of $75.

The former resistance zone is now providing a strong support. It works as a limit to the subsequent correction.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.