Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for ages 30, above from May 29

Pakistan has decided to open walk-in Covid-19 vaccination for people aged 30 and above from May 29.

The decision was taken during the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting chaired by the Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Friday. Following the meeting, the minister urged citizens who are 30 or older and have registered for the dose, to go to any Covid-19 vaccination center tomorrow and get inoculated.

In a separate tweet, Umar said that since the beginning of the immunization drive, more than 5 million people have been vaccinated in Pakistan against Covid-19. He urged the citizens to get themselves registered for the vaccine and get inoculated, adding that widespread immunization can help the government in easing Covid-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, the NCOC also decided to open walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years, to ensure safe environment for education and conduct of examinations.

"Teachers can walk-in to any vaccination center with CNIC, stamped letter from head of Institution / Teachers’ ID Card, and get themselves vaccinated," NCOC tweeted.

On May 27, the government opened vaccine registration for ages 19 and above. The government intends to vaccinate 70 million people against Covid-19 by end of this year.