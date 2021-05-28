ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.3%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.88%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
BYCO 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
DGKC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.61%)
EPCL 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.82%)
HASCOL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.42%)
HUBC 77.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
JSCL 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 39.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 4.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
PAEL 32.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 9.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (5.16%)
PRL 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PTC 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
SNGP 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.82%)
TRG 177.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.84%)
UNITY 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.46%)
WTL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.29%)
BR100 5,120 Increased By ▲ 44.51 (0.88%)
BR30 26,708 Increased By ▲ 230.63 (0.87%)
KSE100 47,144 Increased By ▲ 353.69 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,324 Increased By ▲ 186.03 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar firms ahead of inflation data, yuan sails higher

  • Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices jumped 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier.
Reuters 28 May 2021

TOKYO/SINGAPORE: The dollar hit a seven-week peak against the yen and firmed on other majors as traders braced for what is expected to be a robust US inflation figure on Friday, while the Chinese yuan extended gains to head for its best month since November.

Sterling is also on course for its best month against the dollar this year and, at $1.4192, was close to a three month top with support from a policymaker's forecast of likely interest rate rises coming next year.

"We have an improving growth backdrop globally and some central banks have gotten ahead, like the New Zealand central bank and the Bank of England and the Canadian central bank," said Bank of Singapore analyst Moh Siong Sim.

"But it's not enough to move the markets in a big way...Everyone is waiting for the Fed, to see what the Fed will do next," he said.

The pound's 2.7% monthly gain has also been driven by Britain's rapid vaccination drive and has the sterling as the best performing G10 currency on the dollar through May.

Against the euro, the pound changed hands at 85.79 pence per euro, near its five-week high of 85.615 pence. On the yen, the pound hit a three-year high of 156.02 yen.

The yuan has been another out performer and has accelerated this week as China's central bank has not pushed back too hard against appreciation, while flows pour in to stock and bond markets. Onshore, the yuan hit a three-year high of 6.3682 per dollar and is up about 1.7% for the month.

The euro stood at $1.2188 on Friday, hovering below its 5 1/2-month high touched on Tuesday of $1.2266 as dovish comments from European Central Bank officials sapped its momentum ahead of its policy meeting on June 10.

The euro has crept up 1.4% during May.

The US dollar index has fallen 1.4% for the month and steadied at 90.048 on Friday.

The yen was nursing Thursday losses fell to a fresh seven week low of 109.96 per dollar in the Asia session.

The fall reflected selling due to index provider MSCI's reshuffle of its standard stock index, from which nearly 30 Japanese names were dropped, analysts said.

The yen was also hampered by concerns about a delay in Japan's economic recovery, as data showed unemployment creeping up and the government said it is mulling an extension to state of emergency curbs. Traders say the dollar's next moves hinge on the flow of data and policymakers' responses over the summer.

A Thursday lift in bond yields after a New York Times report that President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6 trillion budget for 2022 has the supported the currency.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits also dropped more than expected last week to a seasonally adjusted 406,000 in another sign of strength.

Ahead of the payrolls data, US inflation data due at 1230 GMT is of keen interest, as a high reading could fuel expectations of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

"Fed taper talks will even the playing field against other G10 central banks that have mulled about reducing stimulus on stronger recovery prospects," DBS Bank analysts said in a note.

Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices jumped 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier.

While that is way above the Federal Reserve's target of 2%, economists expect core inflation to gradually slow later in the year.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin changed hands at $37,333 , relatively stable during the past 24 hours though tracking toward its sharpest monthly percentage fall in about two and a half years. Ether fell 2% to $2,667 and is on track for its first monthly loss since last September.

China Yuan Yen Dollar

Dollar firms ahead of inflation data, yuan sails higher

IMF supportive of govt’s approach to food inflation?

Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance

Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir

Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff

Former FBR chief Shabbar makes budget proposals

CDWP approves 13 projects worth Rs38bn

CPEC to generate massive job opportunities: Umar

Top China, US trade officials hold ‘candid’ first talks

Yusuf Khan made secretary finance

Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to 4.35pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters