ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.3%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.88%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
BYCO 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
DGKC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.61%)
EPCL 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.82%)
HASCOL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.42%)
HUBC 77.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
JSCL 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 39.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 4.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
PAEL 32.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 9.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (5.16%)
PRL 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PTC 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
SNGP 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.82%)
TRG 177.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.84%)
UNITY 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.46%)
WTL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.29%)
BR100 5,120 Increased By ▲ 44.51 (0.88%)
BR30 26,708 Increased By ▲ 230.63 (0.87%)
KSE100 47,144 Increased By ▲ 353.69 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,324 Increased By ▲ 186.03 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares open higher following Wall Street gains

  • Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing added 1.64 percent to 89,420 yen. Sony Group rose 0.56 percent to 10,860 yen.
AFP 28 May 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened higher on Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street with investors also cheering the dollar's rise.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.63 percent, or 463.94 points to 29,012.95, while the broader Topix index added 1.46 percent, or 27.81 points, to 1,938.83.

"Today's Japanese shares are seen rebounding as investors cheer gains of US shares, while the dollar/yen swings toward the upper side of the 109 level," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"The strength of Chinese shares is also becoming more pronounced as concerns recede over possible monetary tightening. This should also provide support for Tokyo shares," it added.

The dollar stood at 109.89 yen from 109.83 yen in New York Thursday and higher from 109.07 yen in Tokyo Thursday.

The dollar's rise usually drives up Japanese exporter shares and the overall Tokyo market.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo market has largely factored in the government's plan to extend a virus state of emergency in key regions, including Tokyo and Osaka, to June 20, Okasan added.

The market also barely reacted to the announcement that Japan's unemployment rate in April rose to 2.8 percent from 2.6 percent in the previous month.

Capital Economics said it expected Japan's employment and the labour force to return to pre-virus levels in the second half of the year as vaccines allow the economy to return to full health.

Among major shares, Toyota added 1.50 percent to 9,115 yen. Honda rose 2.51 percent to 3,431 yen.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing added 1.64 percent to 89,420 yen. Sony Group rose 0.56 percent to 10,860 yen.

Leading shipping firm Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha added 1.59 percent to 4,460 yen.

Tokyo Electron, a major producer of tools to build semiconductors, added 0.45 percent to 47,330 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 1.05 percent to 625.9 yen.

Nikkei Dollar New York City Tokyo shares opened higher on Friday

Tokyo shares open higher following Wall Street gains

IMF supportive of govt’s approach to food inflation?

Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance

Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir

Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff

Former FBR chief Shabbar makes budget proposals

CDWP approves 13 projects worth Rs38bn

CPEC to generate massive job opportunities: Umar

Top China, US trade officials hold ‘candid’ first talks

Yusuf Khan made secretary finance

Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to 4.35pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters