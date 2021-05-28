SBP to announce Monetary Policy today

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet today (Friday), to decide about Monetary Policy for the next two months.

The upcoming MPC would be the first meeting after the central bank announcement of a half-yearly schedule of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings on a rolling basis aimed at making the process of monetary policy formulation more predictable and transparent.

The MPC would review key trends and prospects in the real, external and fiscal sectors, and the resulting outlook for monetary conditions and inflation.

The MPC, in its March 19 meeting, maintained the policy rate at 7 percent as the committee noted that growth and employment continued to recover and business sentiments were further improved.

During the last meeting, the committee also hinted that in the absence of unforeseen developments, monetary policy settings to remain broadly unchanged in the near term.

On the basis of improved prospects for manufacturing and monetary and fiscal stimulus provided during Covid, the MPC had updated growth projections for FY21 at around 3 percent while average inflation in FY21 was estimated to fall to the 5-7 percent target range over the medium-term.

The policy rate was last changed in June 2020, when the MPC reduced the policy rate by 100 basis points to 7 percent and since then policy rate is stable at this level.