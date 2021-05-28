PM to interact with public via telephone on May 30

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be interacting with the general public on May 30 afternoon over the telephone.

This will be the fourth time that the PM will be answering the public's questions over the phone. The PM has interacted with the public this year on February 1, April 4, and May 11.

In a tweet, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that the premier will take the telephone calls at 3:00pm on Sunday.

The senator added that the calls would be broadcast live on television, radio, and social media. Members of the public can dial the number 051-9224900 and the PM will answer their queries.

During his previous interactions with the citizens on ‘Apka Wazir-e-Azam Apke Sath’ program, the PM has answered queries regarding inflation, coronavirus, Palestine and Kashmir dispute as well as other concerns of the public.