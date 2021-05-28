President for timely completion of K-IV water supply project

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday asked the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to accelerate its efforts for the completion of the K-IV water supply project within the stipulated timelines to meet the water requirements of the residents of Karachi.

He said that Karachi faced severe water shortage and the project needed to be carried out on fast-track basis so that clean drinking water could be provided to its citizens.

He urged the concerned stakeholders to work in close coordination for expediting work on the project to overcome Karachi’s water woes.

The President made these remarks at a briefing regarding the K-IV Project, given by Chairman WAPDA, Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (R) here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and senior officials of the federal government.

Chairman WAPDA gave a detailed presentation about the existing and future water requirements of Karachi.

He apprised the meeting about the timelines of the project, saying that consultants would be mobilized by June 2021 and the Design Review would be completed by October 2021.

He informed that the work on the project would commence in February 2022 and it would be completed by October 2023.

The President assured that the federal government would extend all possible support to WAPDA for timely completion of the water supply project so as to meet the requirements of the city.