ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG 179.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,076 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,477 Decreased By ▼ -27.68 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,791 Increased By ▲ 78.47 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Khiraaj-e-Tehseen’

Anjum Ibrahim Updated 28 May 2021

“Yet another victory, I say!”

“You need to narrow it down – I mean Abdul Public is bombarded each day by claims of victory by all and sundry – the PPP, the PML-N, the factions within PML-N, the government, the…”

“Abdul Public?”

“You don’t expect me to say Q Public as they do in the US - I mean they chose the letter Q because I guess there aren’t too many first or second names that start with Q but we in the Islamic Republic have the Qureshis and the Qasims and the…”

“Don’t forget Qandeel and then there is Qadir whose love for…”

“Let him be, he remains under house arrest by his own family, I am not sure if he has been released…”

“Hmmm, Quinton is an Anglo Saxon name but not sure how popular it is.”

“Anyway so can you narrow it down please - I mean The Khan whose daily exposure to the Abdul Public has assumed a historical high and during each exposure he begins his speech by extending khiraj-e-tehseen which translated means heartfelt sincere congratulations to more than one Khan Selected…”

“Ha ha, yes but to narrow it down it is someone who has not received khiraj-e-tehseen from The Khan recently though his portfolio has not changed during three years…”

“Shahzad Akbar? I don’t think so, it is common knowledge that The Khan cannot stand weight gain and the guy’s girth continues to expand making his shirt look like a tight fitting t-shirt and…”

“Really? You reckon that’s why The Khan is mad at him and not because three years down the line he has not brought any money back and the penalty money Malik Riaz paid in the UK that was remitted to Pakistan that Akbar allowed to be adjusted against what Malik owed in Pakistan and…”

“No, though I extend khiraj-e-tehseen to you for sidetracking the issue.”

“Sheikh Rashid? But he has delivered in Fawad Chaudhary’s portfolio not his own and need I add most of the Khanzadehs are delivering in Fawad Chaudhary’s portfolio…”

“Ha, ha, but not this guy.”

“I give up.”

“The Law Minister.”

“But which case has he won, I mean…”

“He has won the important ones silly – Musharraf remains safe in Dubai, he won the Qazi Faez Isa reference because Serena Isa had to engage with the FBR, then there was…”

“A complete reversal as per the final review verdict…”

“Legal matters are about interpretation and if you have any issues with his claims then allow him to interpret…”

“But the decisions…”

“Hey don’t play Babar Awan who is trying to get his job and…”

“I give up…”

“And what do you say?”

“I extend khiraj-e-tehseen to Farogh Naseem unreservedly.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shahzad Akbar PPP Fawad Chaudhary Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid PMLN Malik Riaz

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Khiraaj-e-Tehseen’

Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance

Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir

Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff

Former FBR chief Shabbar makes budget proposals

CDWP approves 13 projects worth Rs38bn

CPEC to generate massive job opportunities: Umar

Top China, US trade officials hold ‘candid’ first talks

Yusuf Khan made secretary finance

Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to 4.35pc

FBR says ready to address exporters’ issues

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.