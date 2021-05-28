ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG 179.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,076 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,477 Decreased By ▼ -27.68 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,791 Increased By ▲ 78.47 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Pakistan

‘Khidmat Aap Ki Dahleez Par’ kicks off in Faisalabad

28 May 2021

FAISALABAD: On the special directions of the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar the “Khidmat Aap ke Dahleez Par” programme has kicked off in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali formally inaugurated the first week by sweeping with broom on the road outside the office of Faisalabad Waste Management Company. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, CO Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan, General Manager Operations Col. Emad Iqbal Gul, Deputy Manager Muteeb Virk, Incharge District Control Room Muhammad Sadiq and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner said that the programme “Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par” would continue for three weeks, during the first week focus would be on cleanliness of roads, streets and street lights will be repaired. He said that in the second week sewage drains and public toilets will be cleaned and in the third week, cleaning of government buildings, whitewash, parks and green belts will be beautified.

He told the citizens through the media to point out their problems on the “App” in this regard, go to the Play Store and download the “Khidmat Aap ki Dehleez Par” app. He said that the aim of the programme is to solve the basic problems of the people and improve the municipal services. He said that the public should give their feedback on the activities taking place in the programme at their doorstep.

Reiterating his commitment, he said that all possible measures would be made to make district clean and beautiful. He clarified that the functioning of all the concerned departments would also be reviewed on a daily basis during the programme.

The CO said that Faisalabad Waste Management Company has chalked out the programme of cleanliness week which will be successfully implemented as per the public expectations. In this regard, daily target has been set and feedback will also be taken.194 heavy machinery will be used for cleaning.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Khidmat Aap Ki Dahleez Par Kashif Raza Awan Muhammad Sadiq

