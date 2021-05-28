‘Khidmat Aap Ki Dahleez Par’ kicks off in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: On the special directions of the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar the “Khidmat Aap ke Dahleez Par” programme has kicked off in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali formally inaugurated the first week by sweeping with broom on the road outside the office of Faisalabad Waste Management Company. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, CO Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan, General Manager Operations Col. Emad Iqbal Gul, Deputy Manager Muteeb Virk, Incharge District Control Room Muhammad Sadiq and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner said that the programme “Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par” would continue for three weeks, during the first week focus would be on cleanliness of roads, streets and street lights will be repaired. He said that in the second week sewage drains and public toilets will be cleaned and in the third week, cleaning of government buildings, whitewash, parks and green belts will be beautified.

He told the citizens through the media to point out their problems on the “App” in this regard, go to the Play Store and download the “Khidmat Aap ki Dehleez Par” app. He said that the aim of the programme is to solve the basic problems of the people and improve the municipal services. He said that the public should give their feedback on the activities taking place in the programme at their doorstep.

Reiterating his commitment, he said that all possible measures would be made to make district clean and beautiful. He clarified that the functioning of all the concerned departments would also be reviewed on a daily basis during the programme.

The CO said that Faisalabad Waste Management Company has chalked out the programme of cleanliness week which will be successfully implemented as per the public expectations. In this regard, daily target has been set and feedback will also be taken.194 heavy machinery will be used for cleaning.—PR

