Siraj slams govt, political parties for doing nothing

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has criticized the government as well as the two mainstream opposition parties for doing nothing for the welfare of the masses despite staying in power for years.

While addressing at a press conference along with JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif at Mansoora on Thursday, he said the PTI, PML-N and PPP were equally responsible for destroying the institutions and damaging the economy.

The PTI, he said, came into power with the slogan of “change” but it had nothing on its credit so far rather the ruling party protected the status quo and mafias and further weaken the institutions.

He said that he presided over a meeting of JI Youth at Mansoora and it was decided to mobilize the Pakistani youth and started a talent hunt campaign all over the country. The focus of this campaign would remain in the field of sports and particularly cricket. For this, he said, a JI Youth Cricket Board had been established which would focus on improvements of already existing grounds and build new grounds with the help of people in different areas. A national cricket league would be organized to hunt and polish the local talent, he added.

He regretted that despite the prime minister himself served as national cricket team captain and a known sportsmen but every sport in Pakistan witnessed decline during past three years of PTI rule. He said if sports would be encouraged; there would be least patients in the hospitals.

