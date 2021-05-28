ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
Maritime Affairs: PSCGL chief congratulates Mahmood Moulvi on becoming SAPM

Recorder Report 28 May 2021

KARACHI: Tariq Haleem, President Pakistan Stevedores’ Conference (G) Ltd has expressed his heartiest congratulations to Mahmood Moulvi for being appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, for Maritime Affairs.

While congratulating him Tariq Haleem said that with the vast experience that Mahmood Moulvi has in handling day to day business of shipping in all its varied aspects, and close contacts with all the relevant persons in the port and maritime sector, we have no doubt that he will be a role model Special Assistant to the PM, and trigger off speedy improvement in all Ports of Pakistan.

We are sure that he will always take a proactive approach in removal of all impediments causing slow/negligible growth of Pakistan merchant ships fleet, solving long pending port related projects issues and implementing the best facilities, which are imperative for competing with the regional ports. We are confident that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of choosing a person who is from the concerned sector is aware of ground realities will bear fruit.

Tariq Haleem has assured Mahmood Moulvi of the whole hearted support of Pakistan Stevedores’ Conference (G) Ltd.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Comments are closed on this story.