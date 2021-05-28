Founder of Ziauddin Hospital Dr Ejaz Fatima passes away

KARACHI: Dr Ejaz Fatima - founder of Dr Ziauddin Hospital and mother of Dr Asim Hussain passed away on Thursday after protracted brief illness.

She was 92. She left behind two sons and two daughters. Dr Ejaz Fatima was younger daughter of Dr Ziauddin Ahmed. She was renowned gynaecologist who established Ziauddin Hospital in 1952.

