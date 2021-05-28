ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
Pakistan

Elimination of dacoits: Centre to provide Sindh police with all kinds of weapons: Rashid

Recorder Report 28 May 2021

KARACHI: Rebutting the rumors of enacting governor rule in Sindh, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said federal government has a policy not to interfere in the matters of the province either.

He expressed this while addressing a press conference here after arriving Karachi to review the law and order situation in Sindh.

Rashid said the federal government would provide all kinds of weapons to the Sindh Police to eliminate the dacoits in the riverine areas.

The minister said earlier, the operation against dacoits in the riverine areas was up to the mark, adding the dacoits had affiliations with other groups in Shikarpur and Jacobabad.

“If any big names are found to be involved in dacoities, they will be dealt with severely and terrorism cases will be registered against the culprits,” said Rashid.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid discussed overall law and order situation in the province, particularly in the ‘katcha’ areas of Larkana and Sukkur divisions and agreed to eliminate bandits.

The meeting was attended by Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Secretary Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar and Inspector General of Sindh Police Mushtaq Maher.

The chief minister said in the riverine/katcha area of Shikarpur-Kashmore, there was thick forest; therefore, a few gangs of bandits had established their hideouts.

The CM said on May 23, Teghani gang had attacked a police party, as a result three policemen were killed and eight injured. The bandits used PRG-7 and 12.7 anti-aircraft guns with armor-piercing ammunition that damaged the police APC, he said and added the police rescued survivors timely which prevented further loss of life.

The chief minister told that the police arrested 11 accused, destroyed six hide outs and an operation against the dacoits was in progress.

The chief minister said the police have started a strong operation against the dacoits and this operation would continue till complete elimination of the dacoits from the area.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid told the chief minister that the Rangers were at their disposal. “Whenever, the provincial government wants to utilize their services in the operation,” he said.

Sindh IGP Mushtaq Maher said some equipment were required for the operation. At this the interior minister asked the IGP to coordinate with the secretary interior who would ensure their provision.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

