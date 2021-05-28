ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
Federal capital: NA body concerned over increasing trend of crimes

Recorder Report 28 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior showed concern over increasing trend of crimes in the capital city, and sought a detailed briefing in the next meeting from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Interior was held under the chairmanship of Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, here on Thursday.

The bill titled, “The National Database and Registration Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020” (moved by Muhammad Akhter Mengal, MNA) was considered by the Committee, and the Committee recommended that the bill may not be passed by the National Assembly.

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 298) (moved by Maulana Abdul Akber Chitrali, MNA), was deferred till the next meeting.

The Ministry of the Interior was directed to obtain views of the Islamic Ideology Council and the Ministry of Law and Justice for further deliberation in the bill. The bill titled, “The National Database and Registration Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 35) (moved by Moulana Abdul Akber Chitrali, MNA) was considered by the Committee.

After discussion, the Committee decided to defer the bill till its next meeting with the direction to the NADRA to submit its views and means for resolving the issue of regularisation of contingent paid staff.

The Committee considered the bill titled, “The Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 11) (moved by Nusrat Wahid, MNA)” and deferred the bill till the next meeting.

The bill titled, “The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 375) (moved by Shazia Marri, MNA)” was considered, and the Committee recommended that the bill may not be passed by the National Assembly.

The Committee considered the bill titled, “The Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Section 17) (moved by Engineer Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, MNA)” and decided to constitute a sub-Committee, under the convener-ship of Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai, to consider the bill.

The Committee was briefed by the ministry regarding implementation status of recommendations of the Committee made in its meetings held on 27-3-2019 and 3-5-2019.

The Committee desired that the ministry should submit progress report on Public Sector Development Programme, expenditures and revenue on quarterly basis.

The president Senate Secretariat Employees Co-operative Housing Society (SSECHS) briefed the Committee about the housing society.

The Committee took notice of irregularities in the SSECHS and directed the management and the Circle registrar to make a complete presentation in next meeting on available land, number of plots, development status and money collected by the society.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi briefed the Committee on the issue of distribution of shamlat land of village Sheikhpur acquired for Sections I-14, I-15, and I-16.

The Committee directed the CDA and the Commissioner Rawalpindi to attend the next meeting with a solution of the issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly nadra ICT Shazia Marri Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz Maulana Abdul Akber Chitrali

