Virtual conference on global forum about innovations in S&T

KARACHI: Minhaj University Lahore, by upholding its tradition to conduct productive international conferences in each consecutive year’s is pleased to invite participants from all over the world to attend the Global Forum on Innovations in Science & Technology, [Glob-FIST] 2021, a virtual conference to be held on 29th to 30th May, 2021 bearing timing 10am to 4:30 pm.

The conference registration is free for all and can join by clicking the link. https://conferences.mul.edu.pk/globfist2021/index.html

Bearing in mind, the theme of the conference Science & Technology Connecting Past, Present & Future, it provides a golden opportunity to all those related to information technology for rejuvenating innovative ideas. Enabling inspirational and energizing opportunities to connect with the greater scientific community, think about new strategies to approach research work, contemplate the better picture creativity in research methodologies

To achieve synergy within the scientific community at large and provide a diversified, interdisciplinary research platform to scientists and researchers globally with the purposed keynote speeches duly presented by international scholars of repute from Spain, France, and Oman The conference bearing some key topics includes: Adaptive Container Scheduling in Cloud Data Centres: A Deep Reinforcement Learning approach (Prof Samee U Khan Department Head and the James W Bagley Chair Professor in Electrical & Computer Engineering), Side-channel Information Leakage: A Threat to Modern Computing Paradigm (Dr Maria Mushtaq Scientific Researcher, LIRMM-CNRS, and University of Montpellier, France), Chemistry in Everyday Life (Dr Farhat Yasmeen Professor, Department of Chemistry, and UET Lahore, Pakistan) and much more to explore.

Dr Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri, Deputy Chairman BOG-MUL who will be delivering the keynote speech on the topic “Islamic Perspective on Human Migration to Space”. He said the conference aims at the rebirth of latent potentialities of the youth of the country so that their skills can be enhanced by uploading such thought-provoking conferences.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021