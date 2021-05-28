Ehsaas scholarship: Students directed to send remaining documents

HYDERABAD: Director, Student Financial Aid Office (SFAO), University of Sindh Jamshoro, Dr Fiza Qureshi has directed the students who have submitted applications under Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Session 2020 (Phase 2) to send salary slips or income certificate or affidavit of their parents and death certificates (if guardians are no more) through e-mail by May 28, (today).

She said that as soon as her office receives the documents, it will process the cases of scholarship further for selection of meritorious students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021