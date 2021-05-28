Water shortages and the Kharif crops

It is a matter of serious concern that the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) has expressed its serious concerns over the possibility of Tarbela Dam touching the dead level anytime soon and provinces may face more shortages than anticipated previously.

It is a very frightening prospect. Water shortages are already creating tensions among provinces and between provinces and the regulator, Irsa. Balochistan, for example, is accusing Sindh of stealing its share of water. The regulator has been regularly criticised by Sindh for allegedly showing pro-Punjab bias. The situation does not augur well for the prospects of Kharif crops. Successive governments have done little or nothing in relation to water conservation, forcing the nation to court disease and economic hardship.

Shahid Zafar (Islamabad)

