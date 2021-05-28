Russian envoy, COAS discuss Afghan peace process

KARACHI: Danila V Ganich, Russian Ambassador to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, here on Thursday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, enhanced bilateral & defence cooperation and Afghan peace process were discussed. COAS said that peace in Afghanistan is a common goal. Both reiterated mutual efforts towards achieving the goal. He also said that Pakistan values its relations with Russia and hoped for furthering military to military relations between the two countries. COAS appreciated recent visit of Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister to Pakistan and hoped for further diplomatic engagements at higher level.

