‘Creative review petition’ PBC condemns federation’s move

Terence J Sigamony 28 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), on Thursday, condemned the federation’s move to file a “curative review petition” challenging the Supreme Court’s 26th April judgment on the Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s review petition.

The Supreme Court Registrar office, on May 26, returned the review petitions filed by the federation for hearing Presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The Law Ministry, in a statement, said the federation on 25.05.2021 preferred a Curative Review Petition, and after addressing the SC Registrar office objections, the matter shall be re-filed in due course of time, in accordance with the law.

PBC Vice-Chairman Khush Dil Khan and Chairman Executive Committee of the Council Muhammad Faheem Wali appreciated the Registrar’s office to return the federal government’s review petitions with “valid” objections.

Expressing grave concerns, they said that the federal government move is being based on “ulterior motives”, apparently, aimed to target and suppress the independent judiciary, adding that such a move will be opposed by the legal fraternity with full force.

They said the role, conduct and activities of the president, prime minister and the federal law minister are aimed to “undermine” the independence of judiciary and continuity of democratic process of Government as per the Constitution.

