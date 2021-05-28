ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
Pakistan

‘Govt focusing on resolving businesspeople’s issues’

Recorder Report 28 May 2021

KARACHI: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood has said that the government was focusing on resolving the problems of the business community on priority basis.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had special orders to provide all possible resources by immediately removing obstacles to trade and industry and exports.

According to United Business Group (UBG), he expressed these views during a meeting with a business delegation led by UBG president Zubair Tufail.

The meeting was also attended by Zafar Bakhtawari, secretary general, UBG, Khalid Tawab, presidential candidate of United Business Group in FPCCI election 2021, Sohail Altaf and Arif Yousuf Jeeva, vice president, FPCCI.

Abdul Razaq Dawood informed the delegation that although the economy is in trouble due to coronavirus, positive and successful efforts are being made to increase the country’s exports on the special directive of the prime minister.

At present, the country’s exports are increasing, he added.

Upon Khalid Tawab’s presentation of “evidence of rigging” in the FPCCI elections on December 30, 2020, Abdul Razaq Dawood said that he would look into this matter.

Meanwhile, UBG president Zubair Tufail said the coronavirus has wreaked economic havoc all over the world including Pakistan but due to the efforts of the government, effective measures to control coronavirus in Pakistan are commendable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

