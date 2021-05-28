Pakistan
The Weather
28 May 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 27, 2021) and the forecast for Friday (May 28, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 43-45 (ºC) 20-30 (%) 43-45 (ºC) 20-30 (%)
Karachi 35-37 (ºC) 55-65 (%) 35-37 (ºC) 50-60 (%)
Lahore 42-26 (°C) 50-00 (%) 43-27 (°C) 50-00 (%)
Larkana 46-48 (ºC) 20-30 (%) 46-48 (ºC) 20-30 (%)
Mirpurkhas 42-44 (ºC) 35-45 (%) 42-44 (ºC) 35-45 (%)
Muzaffarabad 37-18 (°C) 60-00 (%) 37-00 (°C) 60-10 (%)
Peshawar 38-41 (ºC) 35-40 (%) 38-41 (ºC) 40-45 (%)
Quetta 13-17 (ºC) 70-80 (%) 13-17 (ºC) 70-80 (%)
Rawalpindi 40-23 (°C) 50-00 (%) 41-24 (°C) 50-00 (%)
Sukkur 46-48 (ºC) 20-30 (%) 46-48 (ºC) 20-30 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:16 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:42 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
