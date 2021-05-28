THE RUPEE: Upward trend

KARACHI: On Thursday, PKR went up against USD in both inter-bank and open markets regaining some of the value lost yesterday. It also regained yesterday’s lost value against Euro, AED and SR in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the inter-bank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 154.50 and 154.60 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 35 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 154.40 and 154.90 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 187 and 188.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.85 and 42.05 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 40.85 and 41.05 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 154.40 Open Offer Rs 154.90 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday.

======================== Bid Rate Rs 154.50 Offer Rate Rs 154.60 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee showed strength as it marginally recovered its earlier losses versus the greenback in the open currency market on Thursday.

Following a slight decrease in the buying spree, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and closed for buying and selling at Rs 154.60 and Rs 155.80 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 154.70 and Rs 156.00, respectively, local currency dealers said.

Likewise, the national currency also appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound’s buying and selling rates declined from Wednesday’s closing of Rs 218.00 and Rs 219.80 to Rs 217.20 and Rs 218.80 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 50 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs156(buying) and Rs 156.10(selling) against last rate of Rs155.50(buying) and Rs 154.60(selling).

It closed at Rs156(buying) and Rs 156.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

