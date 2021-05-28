Markets
Last date of renunciation/payment
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
28 May 2021
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.
==================================================================================================
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount
==================================================================================================
Jahangir Siddiqui &
Comany Limited 07-06-2021 29-06-2021 06-07-2021 /-
The Crescent Textile
Mills Limited 07-06-2021 29-06-2021 06-07-2021 Prem. 20.00/-
Waves Singer Pakistan
Limited 06-05-2021 28-05-2021 04-06-2021 Prem. 5.00/-
==================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.