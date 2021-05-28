Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
28 May 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (May 27, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.05888 0.06163 0.08900 0.05888
Libor 1 Week 0.05813 0.06788 0.12163 0.05813
Libor 1 Month 0.09250 0.09650 0.19513 0.09000
Libor 2 Month 0.11763 0.12750 0.28875 0.11688
Libor 3 Month 0.13500 0.14925 0.36250 0.13500
Libor 6 Month 0.17175 0.18363 0.54838 0.17175
Libor 1 Year 0.25188 0.26350 0.68050 0.25188
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
