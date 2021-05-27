ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG 179.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,076 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,477 Decreased By ▼ -27.68 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,791 Increased By ▲ 78.47 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
TSX hits record high on strong earnings, energy stocks

  • Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rose 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively, while Toronto-Dominion Bank fell 0.2%.
  • The energy sector climbed 0.9% as US crude prices were up 0.1% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.2%.
Reuters 27 May 2021

Canada's main stock index touched a record high on Thursday as better-than-expected quarterly profits from major lenders helped drive gains in most sectors, while shares of energy producers shrugged off a decline in oil prices.

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rose 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively, while Toronto-Dominion Bank fell 0.2%.

The energy sector climbed 0.9% as US crude prices were up 0.1% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.2%.

At 9:41 a.m. ET (13:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.22 points, or 0.25%, at 19,794.69.

Canada's trailblazing central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said.

The financials sector gained 0.7%. The industrials sector rose 0.6%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,893.2 an ounce.

On the TSX, 118 issues were higher, while 101 issues declined for a 1.17-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 22.82 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Enerplus Corp, which jumped 2.5%, and Canaccord Genuity Group , which rose 2.4%.

Endeavour Silver Corp fell 2.9%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Village Farms International Inc, down 2.9%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Great-West Lifeco, Sun Life Financial and Blackberry Ltd .

The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 70 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 37.71 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index RBC Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index

