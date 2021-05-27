ANL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.93%)
AVN 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -13.10 (-14.16%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.73%)
DGKC 122.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
EPCL 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.07%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
HASCOL 10.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 77.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.25%)
HUMNL 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.53%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
MLCF 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.41%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.74%)
PRL 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4%)
SILK 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.21%)
SNGP 43.88 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.22%)
TRG 179.95 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (2.24%)
UNITY 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
WTL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.74%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 11.2 (0.22%)
BR30 26,545 Increased By ▲ 40.33 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,971 Increased By ▲ 259.06 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,201 Increased By ▲ 114.88 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

EasyJet founder's family sells small stake in airline

  • During the pandemic, Haji-Ioannou criticised easyJet's strategy, calling on it to scrap a large order for new Airbus jets.
Reuters 27 May 2021

LONDON: The family of the founder of British airline easyJet sold a small stake in the company, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday, reducing the Haji-Ioannou family's holding to 25.3% from 26.7%.

Stelios Haji-Ioannou founded easyJet in 1995, and along with family members remains its biggest shareholder, although their holding has reduced from around 34% last year due to a share sale and after a placing by the airline.

During the pandemic, Haji-Ioannou criticised easyJet's strategy, calling on it to scrap a large order for new Airbus jets.

Shares in easyJet traded at 989 pence on Thursday morning.

They remain well below their pre-pandemic level of around 1,500 pence, but they have risen 19% in the year to date on hopes for a recovery in air travel.

British airline easyJet London IPO Haji Ioannou

EasyJet founder's family sells small stake in airline

Pakistan vaccinates close to 300k people in a day

Pakistan committed to beat climate change, reverse its effects: PM Imran

Rs48bn for Ehsaas-II approved

Israel's attacks on Gaza may constitute 'war crimes': UN rights chief

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

Bestway Cement announces greenfield plant in Mianwali

EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation

BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares

WhatsApp sues India govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters