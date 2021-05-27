ANL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.83%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.14%)
AVN 79.59 Decreased By ▼ -12.91 (-13.96%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
DGKC 122.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
EPCL 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.07%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
HASCOL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 77.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.25%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.99%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.1%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 87.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.83%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
PTC 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.1%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.04%)
TRG 179.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.99%)
UNITY 45.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.52%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 11.2 (0.22%)
BR30 26,545 Increased By ▲ 40.33 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,971 Increased By ▲ 259.06 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,201 Increased By ▲ 114.88 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
South Africa's rand stretches rally in early trade

  • Lower US interest rates boost the appeal of riskier but high-yielding assets such as the rand.
Reuters 27 May 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand extended its gains early on Thursday to a new 27-month best, still supported by global risk demand as investors raised bets the US central bank would lend at low rates for longer.

At 0900 GMT the rand was 0.29% firmer at 13.7250, having earlier touched 13.6775, its strongest level since February 2019.

The rand is the best-performing currency against the dollar to date in 2021, advancing nearly 7%.

A host of Fed officials this week echoed the sentiments of Chair Jerome Powell that a spike in inflation would be transient and ultra-easy policy continued to be warranted.

Lower US interest rates boost the appeal of riskier but high-yielding assets such as the rand.

"The rand has continued appreciating over the course of the week. Having breached beyond the 13.8000 technical support level, its next short-term objective is around the 13.6000 level," said analysts at Nedbank in a note.

"The latest moves are not attributable to local factors but to comments from the Fed yesterday."

Bonds were weaker, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue adding 5 basis to 8.945%.

