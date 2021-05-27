Markets
Hong Kong stocks close lower
- The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.18 percent, or 52.81 points, to 29,113.20.
27 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Thursday on a negative note as profit-taking dug into the previous day's strong gains, while traders are look ahead to the release of US data later in the day.
The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.18 percent, or 52.81 points, to 29,113.20.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.43 percent, or 15.49 points, to 3,608.85, though the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.79 percent, or 18.71 points, to 2,399.27.
Pakistan, Russia to sign amended gas project agreement on Friday
Hong Kong stocks close lower
Pakistan vaccinates close to 300k people in a day
Pakistan committed to beat climate change, reverse its effects: PM Imran
Rs48bn for Ehsaas-II approved
Israel's attacks on Gaza may constitute 'war crimes': UN rights chief
Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation
‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’
Bestway Cement announces greenfield plant in Mianwali
EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation
BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares
WhatsApp sues India govt
Read more stories
Comments