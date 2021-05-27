ANL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.75%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
AVN 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -12.25 (-13.24%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.02%)
DGKC 123.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.48%)
EPCL 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.07%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
HASCOL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HUBC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.44%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.99%)
JSCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.25%)
KAPCO 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.51%)
MLCF 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.62%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
PTC 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.3%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
SNGP 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.27%)
TRG 179.55 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (2.02%)
UNITY 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,104 Increased By ▲ 21.63 (0.43%)
BR30 26,582 Increased By ▲ 77.38 (0.29%)
KSE100 47,039 Increased By ▲ 326.87 (0.7%)
KSE30 19,234 Increased By ▲ 148.2 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan advances to new 3 year high as PBOC yet to show discomfort with recent gains

  • At midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.037 from the previous close of 90.073, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3794 per dollar.
Reuters 27 May 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan advanced further to a new three-year high against the dollar on Thursday, as investors increased their bets on further strength in the Chinese unit after the Chinese central bank appeared not to show discomfort with recent gains.

Before market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.403 per dollar, 69 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4099.

Traders and analysts said the market had been carefully gauging the gap between their forecasts and the official guidance rates after the yuan breached the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar level this week to see whether the central bank would start to rein in the currency's strength.

If the midpoint was fixed on the weaker side of the market consensus and showed huge forecast error, that could mean the central bank was not happy with rapid gains this week to rise across the key level, said a trader at a foreign bank.

On Thursday, official fixing was 6 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 6.4036.

Absence of discomfort with yuan strength in the midpoint fixing pushed the spot price higher. The onshore yuan opened at 6.3935 per dollar and strengthened to a high of 6.3854, the strongest level since May 25, 2018. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.3861, 54 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

"The biggest negative impact of yuan appreciation is to reduce export competitiveness, but recovery of global supply is still on the way," said Zhang Yu, chief analyst at Huachuang Securities. "(Chinese) exports remain strong and bargaining power is sufficient. The stronger yuan has not caused significant damage to export competitiveness since the second half of last year."

Several traders said bullish bets on the yuan quickly grew, as seen in the options market. One-month risk reversals for the dollar against the yuan onshore, a gauge that measures the premium paid for calls over puts, plunged to -0.35 this week, the lowest since January. A negative reading suggested rising bets over yuan appreciation than depreciation.

At midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.037 from the previous close of 90.073, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3794 per dollar.

China Yuan Yen Dollar PBOC

Yuan advances to new 3 year high as PBOC yet to show discomfort with recent gains

Pakistan vaccinates close to 300k people in a day

Pakistan committed to beat climate change, reverse its effects: PM Imran

Rs48bn for Ehsaas-II approved

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

Bestway Cement announces greenfield plant in Mianwali

EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation

BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares

WhatsApp sues India govt

Sehat Cards to ensure full health coverage: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters