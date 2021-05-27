ANL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.73%)
AVN 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -11.40 (-12.32%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
BYCO 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.67%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.41%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
FFBL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
HUBC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
HUMNL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.09%)
JSCL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.34%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
MLCF 45.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.04%)
PIBTL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 87.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
PTC 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.3%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.1%)
SNGP 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.98%)
TRG 180.00 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.27%)
UNITY 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.22%)
WTL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (17.99%)
BR100 5,110 Increased By ▲ 27.43 (0.54%)
BR30 26,710 Increased By ▲ 205.27 (0.77%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 315.42 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,225 Increased By ▲ 138.35 (0.72%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Coleman ralllies to shock Henderson at LPGA Match-Play

  • There was no cutting it close, however, for sixth-ranked Danielle Kang, a Las Vegas native who pummelled Switzerland's Albane Valenzuela 7 & 6.
AFP 27 May 2021

LOS ANGELES: Jenny Coleman pulled off the upset of the day at the LPGA Match-Play Wednesday, knocking off world number five Brooke Henderson 1-up to open round-robin play at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canada's Henderson, a 10-time winner on the LPGA tour, got off to a hot start, taking a 3-up lead with birdies at the first three holes.

But Coleman pulled a hole back with a birdie at the fifth, won the 10th with a bogey and squared the match with a birdie to take the 11th hole.

She kept her nerve after Henderson again edged ahead at 13 -- where the Canadian's bogey beat Coleman's double bogey -- nabbing birdies at the par-five 14th and 16th to take the lead.

"Yeah, started off the first hole just fairway, green, 30-footer -- almost went in. Picked up whatever for par," Coleman said. "And then she comes over, drains a 30-footer. I was like, 'All right.'

"Then the next two just slapped it around, got a little quick and missed them right and a quick 3-down.

"Then fourth I was like, 'All right, it's time to regroup and just catch my stride," said Coleman, who matched Henderson's birdie at the fourth to get herself back on track.

When she squared the match at 11, Coleman said, she wasn't really keeping track of how the match stood.

But, she said, "I felt the tides kind of turn. I was catching my stride, hitting some good shots, making some birdies, some good up and downs, and just trying to keep to my game plan."

World number one Ko Jin-young cruised through her opening match, beating Natalie Gulbis -- playing on a sponsor's invitation -- 4 & 2.

Second-ranked Park In-bee split the point with Jennifer Chang, the South Korean superstar winning the 18th to gain the tie.

Chang had seized 2-up advantage by winning the sixth seventh and eighth holes, and she remained 1-up as they headed to the last.

"I made a lot of clutch putts," Chang, ranked 259th, said. "I'm sure she probably didn't have her A game, but, again, wherever she hit off the green she was going to get up and down and I knew that, so I just had to give myself a chance for birdie or save pars to tie with her."

The eight ties among the day's 32 matches also included world number three Kim Sei-young's halved match with Japan's Ayako Uehara.

There was no cutting it close, however, for sixth-ranked Danielle Kang, a Las Vegas native who pummelled Switzerland's Albane Valenzuela 7 & 6.

"This is my home golf course," Kang said. "I know to hit it, where to miss it. I think that's a big advantage that I have, knowing the reads, how the greens break."

Round robin play continues Thursday and Friday before knockout rounds at the weekend in the five-day tournament.

The round robin field is divided into 16 groups, and the winner of each group will advance to the weekend -- with any ties to be decided by a sudden-death playoff.

LPGA Tour Jenny Coleman Shadow Creek Coleman

Coleman ralllies to shock Henderson at LPGA Match-Play

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation

BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares

WhatsApp sues India govt

Sehat Cards to ensure full health coverage: PM

Ecnec approves 10 projects worth over Rs361bn

EU reassured 27 GSP+ conventions will be implemented

Provinces likely to face more water shortages

Taliban warn Afghan ‘neighbours’ against allowing US bases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters