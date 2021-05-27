Markets
Hong Kong stocks down at lunch
- The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.30 percent, or 87.99 points, to 29,078.02.
27 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell in the morning session Thursday as profit-takers moved in following a healthy two-day rally.
The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.30 percent, or 87.99 points, to 29,078.02.
Rs48bn for Ehsaas-II approved
Hong Kong stocks down at lunch
Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation
‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’
EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation
BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares
WhatsApp sues India govt
Sehat Cards to ensure full health coverage: PM
Ecnec approves 10 projects worth over Rs361bn
EU reassured 27 GSP+ conventions will be implemented
Provinces likely to face more water shortages
Taliban warn Afghan ‘neighbours’ against allowing US bases
Read more stories
Comments