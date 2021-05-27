Fraudster impersonating as DG NAB Sukkur arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Wednesday arrested an imposter who was allegedly impersonating director general NAB Sukkur and exerting pressure on senior government officers to get his various illegal works done.

The suspect, identified by NAB spokesperson as Mian Muhammad Fiaz, was arrested from Lahore’s Johar Town area during an intelligence-based operation (IBO).

The spokesperson said they had received information that the suspect had been calling senior police officers, administration of various private housing societies and deputy commissioners of various provinces and putting pressure on them to execute various illegal works of his choice. Without explaining the nature ‘illegal works’, the spokesperson alleged that NAB had also received complaints that Fiaz used names of many political personalities on multiple occasions and got done his plans. He said during the operation, the NAB seized Rs. 4.4 million cash and a weapon from the alleged imposter.

