PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Offending Office Holder’

“Speaking of show cause notice…”

“Bilawal ain’t Hussain Nawaz who has been trained to defer to Elder Sister and Asif Zardari isn’t Shehbaz Sharif trained to defer to Elder Brother…”

“I heard Rana Tanvir on a private channel and he said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was at Shehbaz Sharif’s reception and sat next to the OOH (Offending Office Holder)…”

“Excuse me?”

“OOH as in Gilani sahib and he stated that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chatted away with OOH and never expressed any concerns about inviting OOH to the reception and…”

“Maryam Nawaz and her mummy, God bless her soul, were reportedly the two who convinced Nawaz Sharif to give the prime ministership to Abbasi in 2017…”

“Indeed, anyway I would like to state for the record that Shehbaz Sharif may not be able to make fiery speeches like his niece but…”

“But his index finger flays opponents just as viciously as his niece’s.”

“That’s being a Sharif…anyway Maryam Nawaz must have egged on Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who put a kabash on Shehbaz Sharif’s move to get the PPP and the ANP back into its fold.”

“Right, but she didn’t have to be derogatory towards her Uncle – she said Shehbaz Sharif is doing what he was appointed to do by daddy, acting as leader of the opposition to get all opposition parliamentarians on the same page with respect to the forthcoming budget….and that the PML-N supports Shahid Khaqan Abbassi’s point of view that he expressed a good 12 hours after he had partaken of the dinner notably that the PPP must respond to the show cause notice and….”

“He had to digest the food first….”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway I am reminded of an old beautiful song by Bob Dylan. How many times must the cannonballs fly before they’re forever banned?”

“Hmmm, I agree, when I spoke of show cause notice I wasn’t referring to the one sent to the PPP and the ANP leadership but one that needs to be sent to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Maryam Nawaz…”

“And let the dice fall where it may!?”

“Shehbaz Sharif taking the back seat. It is time for Shehbaz to flex his muscles come what may!”

“I hear cancer is not conducive to muscle building and…”

“And low platelet count is?”

“Apparently.”

