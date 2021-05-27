ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.05%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.41%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.75 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.28%)
EPCL 50.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HASCOL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
HUBC 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.16%)
KAPCO 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.92%)
PAEL 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.99%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PPL 88.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.62%)
PRL 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.7%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.29%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (2.88%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.92%)
WTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (43.23%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 68.31 (1.36%)
BR30 26,505 Increased By ▲ 496.38 (1.91%)
KSE100 46,712 Increased By ▲ 411.62 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 187.97 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
4.61% positivity
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Offending Office Holder’

Anjum Ibrahim 27 May 2021

“Speaking of show cause notice…”

“Bilawal ain’t Hussain Nawaz who has been trained to defer to Elder Sister and Asif Zardari isn’t Shehbaz Sharif trained to defer to Elder Brother…”

“I heard Rana Tanvir on a private channel and he said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was at Shehbaz Sharif’s reception and sat next to the OOH (Offending Office Holder)…”

“Excuse me?”

“OOH as in Gilani sahib and he stated that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chatted away with OOH and never expressed any concerns about inviting OOH to the reception and…”

“Maryam Nawaz and her mummy, God bless her soul, were reportedly the two who convinced Nawaz Sharif to give the prime ministership to Abbasi in 2017…”

“Indeed, anyway I would like to state for the record that Shehbaz Sharif may not be able to make fiery speeches like his niece but…”

“But his index finger flays opponents just as viciously as his niece’s.”

“That’s being a Sharif…anyway Maryam Nawaz must have egged on Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who put a kabash on Shehbaz Sharif’s move to get the PPP and the ANP back into its fold.”

“Right, but she didn’t have to be derogatory towards her Uncle – she said Shehbaz Sharif is doing what he was appointed to do by daddy, acting as leader of the opposition to get all opposition parliamentarians on the same page with respect to the forthcoming budget….and that the PML-N supports Shahid Khaqan Abbassi’s point of view that he expressed a good 12 hours after he had partaken of the dinner notably that the PPP must respond to the show cause notice and….”

“He had to digest the food first….”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway I am reminded of an old beautiful song by Bob Dylan. How many times must the cannonballs fly before they’re forever banned?”

“Hmmm, I agree, when I spoke of show cause notice I wasn’t referring to the one sent to the PPP and the ANP leadership but one that needs to be sent to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Maryam Nawaz…”

“And let the dice fall where it may!?”

“Shehbaz Sharif taking the back seat. It is time for Shehbaz to flex his muscles come what may!”

“I hear cancer is not conducive to muscle building and…”

“And low platelet count is?”

“Apparently.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Asif Zardari Hussain Nawaz Rana Tanvir

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Offending Office Holder’

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation

BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares

WhatsApp sues India govt

Sehat Cards to ensure full health coverage: PM

Ecnec approves 10 projects worth over Rs361bn

EU reassured 27 GSP+ conventions will be implemented

Provinces likely to face more water shortages

Taliban warn Afghan ‘neighbours’ against allowing US bases

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.