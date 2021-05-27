ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
Minister inaugurates vaccination centre at Social Security Hospital

27 May 2021

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Labor and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan visited Faisalabad and inaugurated the corona Vaccination Center at Social Security Hospital Madina Town and observed the process of vaccinating citizens at various counters and checked available of utility services.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmed, Medical Superintendent Dr. Sheikh Ejaz and others were also present.

The provincial minister expressed his satisfaction after inquiring about the provision of services to the citizens who had come for vaccination. Talking to media persons, the provincial minister said that corona vaccine centers would be set up in social security hospitals across the province. He said that the establishment of Corona Vaccination Center at the Social Security Hospital would reduce the burden on other center in the city. He said that steps were being taken to further improve the services of the Social Security Hospital.

The provincial minister said that the present government under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has been focusing on the development of health sector and provision of modern and quality medical facilities to the patients and facilities are available for labor and their families.

The provincial minister said that vaccination against corona is very important and citizens should not listen to rumors. He said that precautionary measures and SOPs should be implemented responsibly so that the virus does not spread.

The Labor Minister also visited other departments of the hospital including ICU and reviewed the services provided to the patients. The Labor Minister met Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan and other officers at the Commissioner’s Office and exchanged views on measures taken for the welfare of the workers.

The provincial labor minister also visited Kaleem Shaheed Labor Colony and was briefed on land auction matters. Deputy Commissioner apprised of the details. Secretary Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Board Meesam and other officers were also present.—PR

