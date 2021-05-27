ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.05%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.41%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.75 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.28%)
EPCL 50.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HASCOL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
HUBC 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.16%)
KAPCO 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.92%)
PAEL 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.99%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PPL 88.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.62%)
PRL 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.7%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.29%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (2.88%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.92%)
WTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (43.23%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 68.31 (1.36%)
BR30 26,505 Increased By ▲ 496.38 (1.91%)
KSE100 46,712 Increased By ▲ 411.62 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 187.97 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
4.61% positivity
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
No plan to impose governor’s rule in Sindh: Rashid

NNI 27 May 2021

KARACHI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Wednesday that the federal government has no plan of imposing governor’s rule in Sindh.

Talking to the media at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, the interior minister said that he is visiting Karachi after PM Imran had issued him directives to visit Sindh over rising crimes in Sindh and hold a meeting with the Rangers.

“PM Imran has ordered me to go to Sindh and hold a meeting with Rangers over worsening law and order situation in the province including Karachi,” he told media.

The interior minister said that he will also meet with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and present the final report on the law and order situation in Sindh including Karachi to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“I have respect for CM Murad but will present my final report on law and order to PM Khan,” Rashid said and added that final decision regarding Rangers operation or any other measure to improve law and order in the port city would be taken by PM Imran.

The federal minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will support any proposal of CM Murad regarding maintaining the law and order situation.

Sheikh Rashid said that he will also hold a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and address an important press conference tomorrow (Thursday) at 4:00 pm.

Speaking about the Tareen group, Rashid said that “There is only one group in PTI which is Imran Khan group.” The minister further said that the PTI government will complete its five-year term.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the interior minister to visit Sindh over the worsening law and order situation in the province.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that PM Imran has directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad to visit Sindh and devise an effective strategy in collaboration with the security forces to deal with the poor law and order situation in the province.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Federal Government Imran Khan PTI Government Jinnah International Airport Karachi

