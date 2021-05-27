Shahid Afridi ruled out of HBL PSL 6 due to injury

LAHORE: Multan Sultans’ all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of the Abu Dhabi-leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League-VI due to a back injury.
The former Pakistan captain was training in Karachi for the upcoming HBL PSL 6 matches when he experienced pain in his lower back following which he was examined by a doctor who has advised him a complete rest.
Shahid, who appeared in the four Karachi-leg matches, he has been replaced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi who would be joining the Sultans squad in Abu Dhabi.
Shahid Afridi said, “While training for the remainder of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6, I felt lower back pain and had to consult a doctor. Unfortunately I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team Multan Sultans for the Abu Dhabi-leg. I am disappointed that I would be sitting out of the tournament, but my best wishes, support and prayers are with the team to take the trophy.”
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.