First lunar eclipse of 2021 not visible in country: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Spokes-man Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Zaheer Babar on Wednesday said the first lunar eclipse of the year 2021 would not be visible in Pakistan which was expected to occur on May 26. Talking to APP, he said there will be four eclipses being expected in the year 2021, two Lunar and two Solar eclipses during the ongoing year.

He said the total eclipse of the moon on May 26 will be visible in South-East Asia, Australia, most parts of North America, South America, Pacific Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

He further informed that according to Climate Data Processing Centre Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) the Penumbral eclipse begins at 13:48 during Pakistan Standard Time (PST), Partial eclipse begins 14:45 PST ,Full eclipse begins 16:11 PST, Maxmimum eclipse 16:19 PST whereas full eclipse to end at 16:26 PST, Partial at 17:52 PST and Penumbral eclipse to end at 18:50 PST.

He further informed that the eclipse usually takes place when the earth comes between the moon and the sun when it is the day of the full moon and its shadow falls on the moon.