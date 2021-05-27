ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
PML-N, JUI-F’s bipartisanship hurting democratic forces: PPP

Naveed Butt 27 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has said that “like-minded” people shall not use the name of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) without the PPP, which is the party that has laid the foundation of the platform.

He said that the PPP as a political party believes in mutual respect in politics and defamatory attitude is intolerable.

Nayyar Bukhari said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI)’s bipartisanship is hurting democratic forces.

He further said that the formation of Pakistan Democratic Movement is based on the vision of the chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman should tell us who is benefiting from the criticism of the PPP, which is the leading party of the PDM?

Nayyar Bukhari said in his statement on Wednesday said that on one hand, Shehbaz Sharif invites the PPP at a dinner and on the other, his party’s second-tier leadership hurls accusations at the same PPP.

He said that the PPP was right to think that the people using the name of the PDM were escaping from the action plan to get rid of the rulers, and were also avoiding taking part in the elections.

The PPP secretary general said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-backed people are preparing to impose more heavy taxes on the people in the budget and the PPP is opposing the government, which has brought the tsunami of inflation and unemployment.

The PPP will continue its struggle for constitutional, economic and human rights of the citizens of Pakistan and for strengthening democracy.

