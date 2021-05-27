PM praises Punjab anti-corruption department’s performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the performance of anti-corruption department in Punjab, including recovery of looted money and state land, was remarkable compared with the 10-year ‘dismal record’ under the rule of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

“In the last 31 months of our government in Punjab, the Anti-Corruption [department] recovered Rs 220 billion, in contrast to dismal record of PML-N govt’s 10 years,” the prime minister wrote in a series of tweets.

The prime minister said the difference in performance of Anti-Corruption department of Punjab during the PTI and PML-N governments was “clearly visible in the results achieved so far”. He mentioned the recovery of State land worth Rs 192 billion as compared to Rs 2.6 billion under PML-N’s 10 years. Also, the cash recovery is Rs 2.35 billion compared to only Rs 430 million during the PML-N’s 10 years. “Indirect cash recovery now stands at Rs 26 billion in contrast to zero during PML-N’s last 10 years,” he added. Imran Khan said same contrast showed in the performance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) where Rs 484 billion were recovered in 2018-2020, compared with only Rs 290 billion recovered during 1999-2017.