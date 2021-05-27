British midcaps rise

LONDON: British midcaps rose on Wednesday, boosted by solid earnings updates from companies including Marks & Spencer and Softcat, while Vectura Group topped the mid-cap index after agreeing to a takeover by The Carlyle Group.

The domestically focused mid-cap index advanced 0.9%, helped by consumer discretionary and industrials stocks.

Vectura Group surged 33.8% to the top of the index, after the pharmaceutical company focused on inhaled medicines agreed to a 958 million pound ($1.36 billion) takeover by global investment firm The Carlyle Group.

Marks & Spencer climbed 8.5% after the retailer said it was making progress with its turnaround plan, had traded well in the early weeks of the 2021-22 year and that profits would recover.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat, with banks, including HSBC, Prudential Financial, Standard Chartered Plc falling between 0.6% and 1.9%.

The FTSE 100 index has gained 8.6% year-to-date on optimism that speedy vaccine rollouts and constant policy support from the government would drive a stronger recovery from a pandemic-led recession.

Among other stocks, Softcat added 6.9% after the IT services and consulting firm said it expected annual results ahead of expectations.

Specialty chemical maker Croda International climbed 2.6% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “buy” from “sell”.

Spire Healthcare Group jumped 26.9% after it agreed to a takeover offer from Australian hospital operator Ramsay Health Care for about 1 billion pounds ($1.41 billion).