THE RUPEE: Fall persists

BR Research 27 May 2021

KARACHI: On Wednesday, PKR continued its fall against USD in both interbank and open market going below 155 in open market. In global currency markets, USD kept hovering near its weakest since January as Treasury yields eased. PKR also continued to go down against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistan open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 35 paisas for buying and 30 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 154.80 and 154.90 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 35 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 154.75 and 155.25 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 187.50 and 189 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.95 and 42.15 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling as well closing at 41.05 and 41.25 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 154.75
Open Offer     Rs 155.25
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 154.80
Offer Rate     Rs 154.90
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee maintained its downward slide for the fourth consecutive day against the American dollar in the open currency market on Wednesday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the US dollar prevailed for another day in the market which helped its further appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 154.70 and Rs 156.00 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 154.20 and Rs 155.50, respectively.

Similarly, the rupee continued to keep going down for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling. The pound’s buying and selling rates further increased from Tuesday’s closing of Rs 217.50 and Rs 219.00 to Rs 218.00 and Rs 219.80 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 25 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs155.50(buying) and Rs 154.60(selling) against last rate of Rs155.25(buying) and Rs 154.35(selling).

It closed at Rs155.50(buying) and Rs 154.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

