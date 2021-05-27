KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (May 26, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 1,724,682,292 909,513,796 33,779,193,605 18,603,628,139 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 3,377,736,472 (3,863,242,891) (485,506,419) Local Individuals 27,333,123,224 (28,474,760,485) (1,141,637,262) Local Corporates 13,709,225,328 (12,082,081,648) 1,627,143,681 ===============================================================================

