NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
27 May 2021
27 May 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (May 26, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
1,724,682,292 909,513,796 33,779,193,605 18,603,628,139
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 3,377,736,472 (3,863,242,891) (485,506,419)
Local Individuals 27,333,123,224 (28,474,760,485) (1,141,637,262)
Local Corporates 13,709,225,328 (12,082,081,648) 1,627,143,681
===============================================================================
