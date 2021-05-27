Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 26, 2021). ==================================== BR...
27 May 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 26, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,084.16
High: 5,089.87
Low: 5,019.68
Net Change: (+) 75.27
Volume ('000): 1,450,652
Value ('000): 26,150,354
Makt Cap 1,427,234,618,044
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,470.38
NET CH. (-) 2.15
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,237.27
NET CH. (+) 134.07
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,531.64
NET CH. (+) 62.72
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,974.94
NET CH. (+) 52.67
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,249.89
NET CH. (+) 193.53
------------------------------------
As on: 26-May-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.