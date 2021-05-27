KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 26, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,084.16 High: 5,089.87 Low: 5,019.68 Net Change: (+) 75.27 Volume ('000): 1,450,652 Value ('000): 26,150,354 Makt Cap 1,427,234,618,044 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,470.38 NET CH. (-) 2.15 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,237.27 NET CH. (+) 134.07 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,531.64 NET CH. (+) 62.72 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,974.94 NET CH. (+) 52.67 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,249.89 NET CH. (+) 193.53 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-May-2021 ====================================

